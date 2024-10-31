Dennis Smith Entertainment Welcomes Q The Band To Its Roster Of Live Entertainment Acts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The promises to spice up luxury events with its costumes, song list, and famous band leader

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment, a renowned name in premium event entertainment, has announced a new partnership with Q The Band , a live ensemble distinguished by its fusion of classic elegance and high-energy performance.Founded by Ion Zanca, the visionary behind the Dallas String Quartet, Q The Band has quickly captured the attention of prominent clients, including notable figures such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who chose the band to perform at their wedding.Zanca, a Romanian-born musician and the creator of the Dallas String Quartet (DSQ), founded Q The Band as an extension of his passion for live music that appeals to broad audiences. The group includes some of DSQ's top musicians and other seasoned performers who have graced stages alongside major artists like Ed Sheeran, Chicago, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.Dennis Smith, founder and CEO of Dennis Smith Entertainment, shared his enthusiasm about this new addition to the company's lineup, stating,“Partnering with Q The Band is a thrilling step forward in our mission to bring unforgettable live entertainment to our clients. The artistry and vision that Ion brings to his work are unparalleled, and we are confident that Q The Band will be an exceptional fit for high-end events looking for a touch of both sophistication and vibrancy.”This collaboration reflects the shared dedication of Dennis Smith Entertainment and Q The Band to deliver premier entertainment options. Combining the refined sound that has made DSQ a national sensation with the lively energy of Dennis Smith Entertainment's marquee acts such as Party on the Moon® and Jessie's Girls®, Q The Band is poised to provide an unforgettable experience that caters to diverse musical tastes.Ion Zanca, the creative force behind Q The Band, also expressed his thoughts on the partnership, stating,“Dennis Smith Entertainment shares our unwavering commitment to excellence. This collaboration is an opportunity for us to redefine the boundaries of live entertainment. We are eager to work with their team and bring Q The Band's unique sound to a wider audience.”Q The Band offers versatile entertainment packages tailored for every phase of a luxury event . The ensemble can create a sophisticated ambiance during cocktail hour or dinner with a setlist of smooth jazz, pop, and dance-infused string performances, designed to captivate without overwhelming. For clients seeking an electrifying after-party, the band can be paired with a live DJ to keep the energy high and guests engaged late into the night.In addition to musical versatility, the band's wardrobe is customized to suit the specific aesthetics of each event. Working closely with event planners, Q The Band offers various costume options to align with the client's vision, ensuring their presentation complements the overall atmosphere and style.Q The Band's experience, combined with their commitment to personalization, promises a notable addition to Dennis Smith Entertainment's already stacked roster.For more information on booking Q The Band or to learn more about Dennis Smith Entertainment's diverse range of live entertainment options, visit .

