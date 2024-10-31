Kings Auctions Announces Rare Art Auction - Roland Peterson, Paul Wonner, Karl Benjamin, Dale Chihuly, November 24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roland Peterson

John Saccaro

Paul Wonner

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kings Auctions , a leader in the auctioning of fine art and collectibles, is proud to announce the fine art collection of distinguished Rancho Mirage art collector Marcel Vinh. This highly anticipated auction will feature curated artworks from Roland Peterson, John Saccaro, Paul Wonner , Karl Benjamin, Percy Grey, Alson Skinner Clark, Thomas Hunt, Clarence Hinkle, and others, as well as collectible Asian Art, and art glass by Dale Chihuly.The auction will showcase a diverse range of artworks, from contemporary paintings, to still life, nudes, portraits, ink on paper, oil on canvas, landscapes, rare prints, sculptures, watercolors, and art glass. All high-value, and authenticated. As the collection celebrates creativity, cultural significance, and beauty, this auction will provide collectors with a wide range of extraordinary opportunities. Each piece has been carefully selected by Kings Auctions' expert curators, ensuring quality, authenticity, and value for buyers.Featured Highlights and renowned artists:- Roland Peterson - Signed, oil and rhoplex on canvas, estimated value $60,000+$90,000.- Paul Wonner - "Drawing in the Studio" (1964) - oil on canvas, valued $65,000-$80,000.- Karl Benjamen - Abstract painting - "Oil on Canvas #5" 1970- Dale Chihuly - Art glass sculpture 'Persian Collection'Registration & BiddingBidders must register to bid whether they are bidding absentee or during the live and online event. Early registration is encouraged to allow participants ample time to familiarize themselves with the auction process and preview the pieces of interest.About Kings AuctionsKings Auctions is dedicated to delivering a unique and engaging auction experience, specializing in fine art, collectibles, memorabilia, classic cars, designer items, and rarities of all types. With a deep commitment to authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Kings Auctions has established itself as a trusted name in the auction industry.

Allie Jones

Kings Auctions

+1 800-524-1032

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.