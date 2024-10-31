PUMA's 'Stitch + Spice' Running For Top Prize At The World's Biggest Sustainability Film Festival

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Stitch + Spice, a short by Luke Jaque-Rodney, one of PUMA's Voices of a RE:GENERATION has been officially selected for Documentary Short at the 6th Big Syn International Film Festival in London.

Voices of a RE:GENERATION is a PUMA initiative highlighting young changemakers driving positive change in their communities. Through this platform, PUMA aims to inspire the next generation to support a more sustainable future and forms part of the brand's wider missions to communicate sustainability in a transparent and digestible way. Stitch + Spice is a short documentary captured at PUMA's supplier factories in Vietnam and Bangladesh featuring Luke, a food and nutrition vlogger, who shares meals and engages with garment workers, showcasing their lives, perspectives and cultures. Earlier this year Stitch & Spice was nominated for best sustainability fashion film at the London Fashion Film Festival and received a 2024 Impact Docs Merit Award.

The Big Syn online festival screening which took place from 17-26 October featured nearly 150 films reaching over 45 million people in 120 countries led by a Grand Jury of OSCAR, BAFTA and EMMY award-winners and leaders from the United Nations, House of Lords, as well as sustainability, policy and media stalwarts.

Festival founders, Dr Ragini G Roy and Dr Sourav Roy , commented "The festival features films from student filmmakers to ones from global legends such as OSCAR winners Sir Ian McKellen (X Men , Lord of the Rings ) and Sir David Mark Rylance (Spielberg's The BFG ) amongst others; documentaries from acclaimed EMMY and BAFTA winning filmmakers."

Winners will be declared on 8th November at the red-carpet gala awards ceremony at Curzon Soho and all the winners will be featured on Europe's biggest screen, London's Piccadilly Lights on 14th November 2024 .

About the Big Syn International Film Festival.

Big Syn International Film Festival is organised by Big Syn Institute, a part of Centre for Big Synergy, a Civil Society Organisation of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). Since 2019, the festival has reached over 45 million in 120 countries to create public awareness about sustainability and the United Nations Global Goals or Sustainable Development Goals, using the power of meaningful cinema.

Through the films and dialogue, millions of viewers are getting inspired to do more in their own lives because they see the big-picture and how all our lives are interconnected in this modern world. All films touch upon or cover one or more major issues faced by the planet and the people; around social, economic or environmental sustainability such as climate change, climate action, gender inequality, hunger and poverty, discrimination, education, mental health, disability, LGBTQIA+ and many more.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

