Momani Meets Lebanese Minister, UNESCO Official Over Need For Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication Mohammad Momani on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings during the 13th Global and Information Literacy Week.

In a meeting with Lebanon's Minister of Information in the caretaker government Ziad Makari, Momani discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in the media, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two officials stressed the need for boosting cooperation among their respective media institutions to promote greater Arab unity.

Momani referred to the current Israeli aggression against Lebanon, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis that has displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese citizens.

He reiterated Jordan's support for the security and sovereignty of Lebanon, and called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people.

Makari expressed his appreciation for Jordan's support and efforts to stop the Israeli aggression, stressing the importance of enhancing media cooperation between Lebanon and Jordan through memoranda of understanding and the exchange of official media delegations.

In a separate meeting, Momani met with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Tawfiq Jilassi, and highlighted the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Government Communication and UNESCO in implementing various media programmes and activities.

The minister noted that Jordan is the first Arab country to host the Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

Momani reviewed the escalating tensions in the region, in particular the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, noting that the Israeli violence continues to defy international calls for peace, resulting in attacks on civilians and a systematic targeting of journalists, with more than 185 reportedly killed by Israeli forces.

Jilassi acknowledged Jordan's leadership in media literacy and its contributions in this arena.

He expressed UNESCO's willingness to boost cooperation with the ministry in implementing media projects and initiatives, particularly in media and information literacy programmes.