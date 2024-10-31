NMAC Launches F*Ck Fear &Gt Be Free Campaign To Encourage HIV Conversations Among Black Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority Council, today launched F*ck Fear>Be Free - a stigma reduction campaign to bring testing, prevention, and conversation into Black women's spaces. NMAC's Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movement created the campaign as a response to Black women accounting for 50% of the new HIV diagnoses among women of all other races. Yet, conversations about sexual freedom, equity, and the availability of HIV prevention and treatment aren't reaching Black women's spaces. F*ck Fear>Be Free launches today on NMAC's Facebook and Instagram pages, and is curating organizational partnerships to share the campaign on a rolling basis.“HIV does not exist in a vacuum. We created The Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements to build intersectional partnerships that extend HIV conversations and collectively advance policies for communities of color who are most-impacted. Designing the F*ck Fear>Be Free campaign to include HIV in Black women's whole health approach is a perfect extension of the Coalition's goal. We are working with several of our partners to extend the reach of the Fuck Fear>Be Free campaign as we launch today," said Toni Newman, Director, NMAC's Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements.Become an outreach partner by emailing NMAC's Acting Communications Director, Pavni Guharoy (...).About NMAC: Formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, NMAC is a 37-year old national organization that“leads with race” as the only sustainable way to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. We offer programs for leadership development and workforce capacity building, policy and advocacy efforts, and a range of national events to support people of color impacted by HIV. We host the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation's largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation's largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.About NMAC's Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements: The Coalition will unite diverse movements in a common effort to fight and increase awareness of the common threats that we face to our rights, our privacy, our security, and our health and well-being. By partnering with other movement-related organizations and networks to participate in the work, the Coalition will ensure the broadest possible diversity of participants and constituencies such as organizations and networks across health care, civil rights, anti-poverty, housing, communities of color, LGBTQ, women's rights, voting rights, progressive faith-based, etc.Press Contacts:Pavni Guharoy, Acting Director of Communications, NMAC... or 240 372 8394Karen Addis, Media Consultant... or 301 787 2394

