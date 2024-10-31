

EASY SOFTWARE AG strengthens equity base and reduces debt through debt-to-equity swap



Essen, 31 October 2024 – The Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG (the“ Compan y ”) (WKN A2YN99) announces that the Company's share capital has been increased by EUR

1,105,511.00 to EUR 7,547,550.00, making partial use of the authorized capital. The capital increase was made against contributions in kind, excluding shareholders' subscription rights and has been registered with the commercial register today. The Company's majority shareholder, conrizon AG (“ conrizon ”), was admitted to subscribe to the new shares and contributed shareholder loans as part of a debt-to-equity swap. The new shares were issued at the Company's volume weighted average stock exchange price over the last three months. As a result of the capital increase, conrizon's stake in the Company's share capital increased by around 3.1% to around 81.8%.

The debt-to-equity swap reduces the Company's debt and strengthens its equity. The transaction reduces the Company's financing costs by around EUR 610,000.00 per year.



