Antea Group Named To Engineering News-Record's 2024 Top 200 Environmental Firms

Firms are ranked based on the percentage of 2023 gross revenue reported from environmental services. The rankings are further broken down by segment including hazardous waste, water and supply, wastewater treatment, air quality/clean energy, nuclear waste, environmental management, and environmental science.

Antea Group USA ranked number 47 out of the top 200 firms and number 9 in the environmental management market segment.

Despite financial, legal, and political challenges throughout 2023, the global environmental services market remained strong, notes the ENR report. This strength stems from increased spending to address climate change, growing urgency to advance the energy transition, and continued infrastructure needs.

“Antea Group has a bullish outlook on revenue growth in the near term,” shared Yde van Hijum, CEO of Antea Group who cites“recent resilience of the U.S. economy and projected growth for environmental and sustainability consulting services in North America.” Market risks are being reduced by government policies and more clients are enhancing their business resilience by focusing on the energy transition and decarbonization efforts.

“As consultants, we constantly strive to adapt to the most pressing needs of our clients and their industries, whether that's climate risk mitigation, energy transition, or other EHS&S demands,” shares Raimond Baumans, Chief Marketing Officer at Antea Group USA.“We're proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and partners which allows us to remain a leader in the industry and serve as a trusted advisor to our clients.”

