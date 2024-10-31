Aria Guitars Endorses Rising Artist Livvy D With Branded Aria Pro II Guitar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GAINESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aria Guitars , a renowned name in the music industry since 1956, has officially endorsed Livvy D , a rising pop-country rapper. As part of the endorsement, Livvy D received a brand-new guitar from Aria, which she recently showcased in an exclusive photoshoot.Kazu Miyamoto, from Aria Guitars, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“We are thrilled to welcome Livvy D as a new member of the Aria family. Her bold, genre-defying sound and empowering messages perfectly align with our brand's passion for creativity and innovation.”Known for her fresh and dynamic style, Livvy D is excited to be recognized by a brand as iconic as Aria Guitars. With decades of history and a reputation for producing top-quality instruments, Aria has supported some of the greatest musicians across various genres, and this endorsement is a testament to Livvy D's growing influence in the music world.Livvy D expressed her excitement, stating,“I am truly grateful to Aria Guitars for welcoming me into their family. Their guitars are iconic, and it's an honor to be recognized by a brand with such a rich history. I look forward to showcasing their guitar in my upcoming projects.”To celebrate the endorsement, Livvy D participated in a special photoshoot with the guitar, bringing together her artistic vision and Aria's craftsmanship. The photos will be featured on her social media platforms in the coming weeks, allowing fans to see this exciting new development in her career.Aria Guitars will also be listing Livvy D on their official artist page, further recognizing her as part of their family of endorsed musicians.About Aria GuitarsSince 1956, Aria Guitars has been crafting high-quality instruments for musicians across the globe. Known for their innovation and precision, Aria remains a respected and trusted brand in the music world.About Livvy DLivvy D is an emerging pop-country rapper whose unique blend of genres is gaining attention in the music scene. With new music and projects on the horizon, she continues to build her presence in both the music and entertainment industries.For more information:Livvy D Press Contact:Daniel CaggianoManager...Aria Guitars Contact:...

