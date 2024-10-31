(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends and Opportunities in Asia-Pacific - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends, competitive dynamics, and growth drivers in the region.

Asia-Pacific in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Asia-Pacific's macro-economic KPIs, mobile telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Asia-Pacific mobile broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of mobile broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPUs over 2023-2029. Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Asia-Pacific's mobile broadband market.

The ongoing expansion of 5G networks in developed markets and the planned launch of 5G services in some of the emerging markets over the next few years will create opportunities for MNOs to increase their ARPU levels.

Rural connectivity and digital inclusion initiatives taken up by local governments will lead to the continued expansion of LTE/4G networks, bringing high-speed wireless internet access to rural areas that are relatively underserved by 5G networks, thus driving higher data consumption. M2M/IoT will witness the fastest growth in terms of subscriptions, at a CAGR of 13% over 2024-2029, driven by emerging IoT applications in industries such as utilities, automotive, manufacturing, gas meters, water meters, education, financial services, asset management, and logistics, among others.

Unique mobile user penetration of population will reach an estimated 79.3% in 2024 and increase to about 82.9% in 2029 driven by mobile network coverage expansions, particularly in underserved countries and promotional/discounted plans offered by operators to drive subscriber growth.

5G subscriptions will reach 4.5 billion in 2029, in the Asia-Pacific region, with 5G services already launched in almost all developed markets, and emerging countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka launching 5G services in 2024-2025. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 5.2% over 2024-2029, driven by rapid expansion and adoption of 5G services across the region

Section 1: Asia-Pacific In Global Context

Section 2: Competitive Dynamics

Section 3: Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends

Section 4: Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations

2degrees

All Mobile (youme mobile)

Axiata

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Telecom

BSNL

CAT Telecom

CBN

China Mobile Communications

Celcom

China Unicom

DTAC

Digi

Dito Telecommunity

Ericsson Thailand

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET)

Frontier Tower Associates Philippines

Globe Telecom

Hong Kong Broadband Network

Huawei

Indus Towers

JTOWER

KDDI Corporation

Maxis

MIESCOR Infrastructure Development Corporation (MIDC)

MTNL

Nine Communications

Nova Energy

Indosat Ooredoo

MNTL

NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Onic

OMERS Infrastructure Management

One NZ

Ooredoo

Optiva

Optus

Singtel

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Pacific Telecom

PLDT

Rakuten

Reliance Jio

Telenor

Telstra

TOT

TPG Telecom

Spark

StarHub

Symbio

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Star

Telenor Group Vodafone Group

