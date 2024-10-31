Author Lewis Unveils Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Thriller: Eyes Of The Garden: A Myth Continued

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Exploring the Origins of Human Prejudices and Bigotries"

CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Mark Cobbs Lewis, a retired educator with a diverse background in science education, introduces readers to a captivating journey with his latest book, "Eyes of the Garden: a myth continues ." Positioned as a sci-fi thriller on the surface, this delves into the profound exploration of the origins of human prejudices and bigotries that persistently challenge our societies.Set in the present, "Eyes of the Garden: a myth continues" takes readers on a thrilling adventure, unveiling a struggle that traces its roots back to the dawn of humanity. Beyond the science fiction elements, the narrative serves as a thought-provoking exploration of why innate prejudices persist in human societies. The story invites readers to question the origins of these biases and consider how they may have evolved through time.Mark Cobbs Lewis, the creative mind behind "Eyes of the Garden," is a retired educator with a rich career as a science teacher, principal, and district science director. His professional journey spans across rural, suburban, and urban school districts, providing him with invaluable insights into the diverse cultural backgrounds and abilities of students. Currently, Lewis enjoys a fulfilling retirement, engaging in activities such as traveling, gardening, hiking, painting, and, of course, writing.While "Eyes of the Garden: a myth continues" takes readers on an introspective journey, Lewis has another project in the pipeline – "Mascots and Monuments," a murder mystery currently in the publishing process. Furthermore, he is actively working on the prequel to his latest release, titled "Eyes of the Garden: a myth begins." A third and final installment in the "Eyes of the Garden" series is also planned, with the title yet to be determined.Lewis draws inspiration from a lifetime of experiences, particularly his upbringing in the conservative environment of the Bible Belt. As a licensed preacher in his youth, he observed the paradoxical coexistence of similar teachings of compassion and tolerance across various cultures and belief systems, which historically clashed in conflicts. "Eyes of the Garden" presents a myth as a thought-provoking answer to the perennial question of why societies with shared values often find themselves at odds.As readers embark on the journey presented in "Eyes of the Garden: a myth continues," Lewis leaves them with a poignant message – life is a mystery, and none of us know what might be around the next curve. The novel encourages introspection and contemplation on the enigmatic nature of human existence."Eyes of the Garden: a myth continues" is now available Amazon offering readers a unique blend of sci-fi intrigue and insightful exploration into the complexities of human nature.

