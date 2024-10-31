Twin Cities PBS Celebrates 40 Years Of Almanac, Minnesota's Longest-Running Public Affairs Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS (TPT) proudly celebrates the 40th anniversary of "Almanac," Minnesota's longest-running public affairs program. Since its first broadcast on December 7, 1984, Almanac has provided in-depth coverage of Minnesota's most pressing political, cultural and social issues. Known for its mix of insightful journalism blended with its signature "variety show" elements such as and humor, "Almanac" has become a Friday night staple for Minnesotans who rely on it for nuanced discussions on state and national matters.

Over its four decades, "Almanac" has evolved while maintaining its core mission to serve the public with accessible and comprehensive public affairs coverage. Airing on TPT 2 and livestreamed on the PBS App every Friday at 7 p.m., the show is produced by Twin Cities PBS and is also distributed statewide on the MN Channel so that viewers in every corner of Minnesota can stay informed. The program's format blends lively interviews, expert analysis and panel discussions, offering diverse perspectives on politics, public policy, arts, sports and local history. The show's "variety show" personality sets it apart, with contributions from local humorists and writers like Kevin Kling, Sheletta Brundidge and Tane Danger; musicians like Jearlyn Steele, who frequently performs with her siblings in The Steeles; local weather expert Paul Douglas, who first appeared on the show in the early 1990s; and Larry Fitzgerald, Sr., who regularly offers the inside take on sports in Minnesota.

"For 40 years, 'Almanac' has reflected Minnesota's commitment to thoughtful and thorough public affairs journalism," says Supervising Producer, Kari Kennedy, who has worked on the show for 30 years. "Our goal is to offer context, conversation and respectful differences of opinion that help our audience stay informed and engaged with the issues affecting their lives and their communities. It's an honor to be part of a trusted show that means so much to our viewers."

Throughout the years, the show has hosted a wide array of political leaders, analysts and commentators, including former governors, state representatives and national figures, fostering civic dialogue and providing Minnesotans with a deeper understanding of the issues shaping their lives. From its coverage of critical legislative sessions to major elections and state events, "Almanac" has earned a reputation for thoughtful analysis and fact-based reporting.

Hosted by veteran journalists Eric Eskola and Cathy Wurzer, "Almanac" continues to thrive as Minnesota's go-to source for public affairs coverage. The hosts' deep understanding of Minnesota politics contributes to the show's lasting appeal. Political Reporter Mary Lahammer regularly reports from the State Capitol, keeping viewers up to date on the latest legislative developments, while Reporter Kaomi Lee travels the state, uncovering stories on a variety of topics impacting greater Minnesota.

As the show enters its fifth decade, Twin Cities PBS remains committed to preserving "Almanac's" role as a pillar of public affairs journalism in Minnesota. TPT's public affairs programming will continue adapting to the evolving media landscape, ensuring that Minnesotans of all ages and backgrounds can access the essential news and information that impacts their lives.

For more information about "Almanac" and its 40th anniversary celebrations, visit TPT .

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS (TPT)'s mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, TPT now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways - with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach and community engagement activities reaching more than 4.3 million people each month. Over its history,

TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT .

