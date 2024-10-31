CRISPR Technology Market Forecast Report 2024 - Market Forecast To Reach USD 7.5 Billion By 2029 With A 14.4% CAGR
The CRISPR Technology market was valued at USD 2024 in 2029, and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 7.5 billion, rising at a CAGR of 14.4%.
This report on CRISPR technology provides market projections for 2029 and analyzes the market for CRISPR technology by application and end user. Applications covered include drug development, agriculture, diagnostics and others. End users include biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies, academics and government research institutes, and contract research organizations.
The report includes:
32 data tables and 61 additional tables An analysis of the global market for CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Discussion of the market potential for CRISPR technology Estimate of the market size and a revenue forecast for the global CRISPR technology market, and a corresponding market share analysis by application, end user, and region Discussion of the major market dynamics, regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors that will affect the demand for CRISPR technology market over the next five years A look at the recent breakthrough in CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research A comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology A discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices of the industry participants A look at the proprietary technologies and strategic alliances of the companies best positioned in the CRISPR market Analysis of the industry structure, competitive landscape, clinical trials, ongoing research activities, and the impact of COVID-19 Company profiles of the major players in the CRISPR Technology Market including Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beam Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics and Danaher.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 122
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $7.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Genome Editing CRISPR Components of CRISPR Mechanism of Action CRISPR Gene Editing Workflow Advantages and Disadvantages of CRISPR Technology Pricing Analysis PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Regulatory Landscape, by Type
Human Gene Drives Agriculture Animals Regulatory Landscape, by Region
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Government and Private Funding Market Restraints Market Opportunities
Increase in the Number of Applications Market Challenges
Complex and Evolving Regulatory Landscape High Cost of CRISPR-based Therapy
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR Improved CAS Variants Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trials Analysis
Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase Patent Analysis
Patents, by Year Patents, by Top Applicant Patents, by Top Owner Patents, by Jurisdiction Intellectual Property Disputes and Patent Issues
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown, by Application
Drug Development Agriculture Diagnostics Other Applications Market Breakdown, by End User
Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies Academics and Government Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Market Analysis Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in CRISPR Technology: An ESG Perspective
Sustainability in CRISPR Technology: An ESG Perspective Key ESG Issues CRISPR Technology ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
Agilent Technologies Beam Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences Crispr Therapeutics Danaher Editas Medicine Genscript Intellia Therapeutics Lonza Merck Thermo Fisher Scientific
