Super Brush LLC, A Leading Foam Swab Manufacturer, Will Be Exhibiting At The 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Show

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to attract over 83,000 visitors and host more than 5,300 exhibitors from nearly 70 countries.

At COMPAMED/MEDICA, the Super Brush team will showcase a selection of their over 3,000 durable, lint-free foam swabs, which are trusted across industries like cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, and additive manufacturing.

With extensive experience in custom swab design, Super Brush can tailor foam swabs to meet specific needs in kits, packaging, and applications. Their swabs are crafted without adhesives, ensuring no fluid contamination, and each mitt is made from lint-free, durable foam.

Customization options include:

.Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse

.Swab lengths from 50 millimeters to over 2.5 meters

.Precise fluid delivery capacities

.Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter

.Colored handles for branding

Visit Super Brush in Hall 8b/A21 at COMPAMED/MEDICA to see these solutions firsthand. For more information on the MEDICA International Trade Fair, visit compamed-tradefair. To learn more about Super Brush's products, go to superbrush.

If you're interested in custom swab solutions, contact the Super Brush development team by email at ... or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of high-quality foam swabs and applicators. Serving industries that demand precision, Super Brush provides advanced foam swabs suitable for applications ranging from medical and cleanroom environments to laboratory equipment maintenance and delicate surface cleaning. These swabs are ideal for precision tasks such as sample collection, removing residues, and applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and topical antiseptics. Super Brush operates under ISO 13485:2016 certification and is FDA registered.



