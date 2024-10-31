Bbachain Pre-Seed Round Closes As Demand Surges, Seed Round Now Open

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBAChain is celebrating important achievements. With the project's Pre-Seed Round completed and all BSP (BBAChain Revenue Sharing Program) packages sold out, BBAChain is positioning itself for a successful bull run.

The Pre-Seed Round saw strong support from early backers, contributing to the success of BBAChain's roadmap and creating a solid foundation for what's coming. The BSP program, designed to share revenue with early participants, reached full capacity, signaling high investor interest and confidence in BBAChain's future.

The recent BBAChain halving event marked an important milestone for the project and a strong advantage against other blockchains, reducing BBA supply and potentially increasing the value of the coin as scarcity grows. The timing of the halving aligns with the first anniversary of BBAChain's Mainnet, following the roadmap of the project and showing the ongoing commitment of the company to delivering on its promises.

Now that BBAChain is launching its Seed Round, the project hopes to expand further and create partnerships that will help it achieve more. According to the roadmap, the company plans to list BBA Coin on exchanges before the end of 2024, as well as develop various aspects of the BBAChain ecosystem, such as BTI Exchange and BTI Swap.

BBAChain's Seed Round of financing has officially started, welcoming not only VCs, angel investors, accelerators, and incubators, but also retail investors and anyone who wants to be part of the next cryptocurrency generation.

What is BBAChain?

BBAChain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain aiming to reshape different areas of society. With the ability to process more than 100,000 transactions per second for less than a few cents, BBAChain offers speed and scalability. Beyond technical efficiency, BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes a decentralized exchange, centralized exchange, crypto academy , NFT marketplace, euro-pegged stablecoin, pay adapter, and a multi-chain wallet. What truly sets BBAChain apart is its ambition to bring national elections onto the blockchain through its Decentralized Democracy initiative, ensuring transparent and secure voting processes. An initiative that has multiple applications not only in the public sector but also in the private one too. With a powerful referral program incentivizing growth, strategic partnerships, and the upcoming listing of the BBA Coin, BBAChain positions itself as a unique opportunity in the evolving crypto space.

Contact

Name: Christian Trejo, CSO

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BBAChain. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at