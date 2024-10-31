Anju's Feasibility Flex In TA Scan Wins Best Of Show At SCOPE Summit Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software recently introduced Feasibility Flex, the newest feature in the flagship product, TA Scan , designed to transform clinical trial feasibility assessments. This powerful tool addresses the rising complexities of trial design and execution, providing unmatched flexibility and precision to enhance trial planning. Feasibility Flex recently won Best of Show at SCOPE Summit Europe for its innovative impact on life sciences. The award, chosen by attendees, celebrates exhibitors advancing clinical research with meaningful solutions.

Feasibility Flex allows clinical teams to input and adjust key trial parameters, ensuring more accurate enrollment projections and informed site selection. This adaptability is critical in modern trials, where fluctuating regulations, global patient recruitment challenges, and intricate protocols add layers of complexity and unpredictability. The feature harnesses TA Scan's high quality clinical data alongside user insights, such as signature site lists and country-level start-up timelines, to deliver precision insights for strategic and operational planning.

Key capabilities of Feasibility Flex include:



Leveraging Data for Precision Enrollment: Build enrollment scenarios with high-quality data, enhanced by user insights, for accurate and tailored enrollment projections.

Dynamic Site and Country Intelligence: Fine-tune projections and site recommendations by adjusting parameters in real time. Visualize projected country-level timelines, with options to customize regulatory delay. Predictability in Trial Planning: Gain comprehensive insights for informed trial planning, resulting in more efficient and predictable trials.

Feasibility Flex empowers teams to make data-driven decisions faster and with greater confidence. In an industry where only 10-12% of drugs reach the market, this feature provides an essential edge, helping organizations avoid delays, manage costs, and reduce inefficiencies.

Discover how TA Scan can transform your trial planning. Visit our website or contact our team at [email protected] to schedule a demo today!

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for

clinical research ,

medical affairs , and

data science . TrialMaster ,

IRMS MAX , and

TA Scan , the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Valsoft serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

