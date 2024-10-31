Dave & Buster's Brings Back Fan Favorite Eat, Drink & Play Combo For Fall Fun

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More Games, More Food, More Fun All Season Long at Dave & Buster's

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Dave & Buster's – the premier eatertainment and sports watching destination for families and friends – announced today the return of fan favorite value package - the famous Eat, Drink & Play Combo.

Back by popular demand, guests can enjoy their choice of an entrée and beverage plus a $10 Power Card® for just $19.99. The Eat, Drink & Play Combo is the ultimate fall offer to guests' gaming and watch experiences with wallet-friendly, delicious dining options.

With an all new menu and 140+ games, Dave & Buster's is the go-to this fall for sports watching, holidays, events and more. Whether you're watching the big game or playing the games, Dave & Buster's Eat, Drink & Play Combo offers endless fun at an unbeatable price. Swing by your local Dave & Buster's all season long to make the most of the Eat, Drink, Play combo and more deals including:



$5 Drafts All Day, Every Day: 22 oz. of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra

$5 Late Night Bites: Sunday - Thursday after 10pm

All You Can Eat Wings + $10 Power Card starting at $22.99 on Mondays & Thursdays, including TWO NEW flavor options for fall: Mango Habanero and Hot Honey 1⁄2 Priced Games every Wednesday

"We know our customers are seeking value while also having a fun, entertaining outing with friends and family that won't break the bank. By bringing back our hugely popular Eat, Drink, Play combo we're ensuring we're listening to our guests and meeting that demand while continuing to deliver our state-of-the-art entertainment and gaming experience," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "Our Eat, Drink, Play package and suite of fall offers complement other updates we're making across our culinary and gaming offerings - and reinforces our commitment to building upon the new ways we connect crews and families for a fun gathering this fall."

With a suite of game-day food and beverage deals, scrumptious shareable options for groups, unlimited ways to watch and play - Dave & Buster's is helping fans make the most of fall. To find the nearest Dave & Buster's and learn more about the specials offered, visit .

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 222 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 163 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters .

SOURCE Dave & Buster's

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED