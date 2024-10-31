Industrial Co-Warehousing Brand Debuts First Location In Atlanta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Co-warehousing Location Offers Small Businesses, Ecommerce Brands and Entrepreneurs a New Home to Run Their Business

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SHIFT , a leading provider of innovative, easy-to-rent warehouse units, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location in Atlanta, set for November 19th, 2024. The opening of the new location at 575 Wharton Dr. SW marks a significant development for the company and the South Fulton community, as it now offers a modern solution to meet the growing local demand for flexible and collaborative industrial workspaces.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new location is offering a Battle of the Brands Pitch Competition, where a local Atlanta-area based business will receive one year of warehouse space. Participants can apply for the contest at , where 5 finalist brands will have the opportunity to pitch and showcase their business in front of judges at the grand opening event. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is also offering food, drinks, and entertainment, along with the brand pitching competition.

SHIFT South Fulton offers over 100,000 square feet of space and a variety of warehousing options to suit the needs of entrepreneurial individuals and businesses of all sizes. The new location provides 67 warehouse spaces that can be used for storage or workspaces, and 13 office spaces, both of which are rentable. Membership with the facility also provides meeting rooms, loading docks, and common areas that are all shared within the community space. Members also receive amenities and access to advanced security, 24/7 access, and mail and package handling that is targeted to make their business run smoother. SHIFT South Fulton is where productivity meets innovation, setting a new standard for business environments.

"We're excited to bring the SHIFT brand to Atlanta's growing community of small businesses," said Alex Woodard, Chief Executive Officer of SHIFT. "Finding the right warehouse space can be a major hurdle for small businesses. SHIFT makes it easy by providing affordable, flexible spaces without the hassle of long-term commitments or hidden fees. We're here to help entrepreneurs access the space they need to grow without the stress."

SHIFT South Fulton is proud to leave a lasting positive impact on the Atlanta community, contributing to the local economy by spurring small business growth and helping aspiring entrepreneurs start their dream businesses off on the right foot. Additionally, the facility fosters a sense of community and collaboration among its members, leading to increased networking opportunities, knowledge sharing, and overall innovation. By offering a vibrant and inclusive workspace, SHIFT South Fulton aims to be a catalyst for growth and development in the Atlanta community for years to come.

The idea behind the concept revolves around the founders, who had spent their careers in the self-storage industry, seeing a void for people looking to kick off their entrepreneurial journey. They saw a need for small business owners who didn't want to lease property of their own due to the additional fees that come along with it and the finances that go along with maintaining it but needed space to be able to run the business of their dreams. Becoming a member with SHIFT allows business owners to avoid the massive warehouses and offers them space to work and store products in a location that is built around their needs.

For more information about SHIFT South Fulton and to schedule a tour, please visit , or call (470) 748-6706.

About SHIFT

SHIFT is a leading provider of innovative easy-to-rent warehouse solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected world. With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and security, Shift offers a wide range of warehouse spaces from 300-5,000 sq ft, blending industrial amenities like loading docks, electric pallet jacks, and daily carrier pickups, with modern amenities like meeting rooms, coworking areas, and craft coffee and tea. Our facilities are designed to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and provide a supportive environment for growth and development. By combining, exceptional service, and a commitment to community, Shift aims to be the workspace and storage of choice for businesses seeking an affordable and flexible warehouse experience. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Evan Hensley | Fishman PR | [email protected]

SOURCE SHIFT

