TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Education Group (TEG) proudly announces that its cutting-edge Standards & Materials Navigator has been selected by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to spearhead a groundbreaking initiative in curriculum transparency for K-12 statewide. This pivotal move aligns with Governor Ron DeSantis's landmark educational reforms, including HB 1467 and HB 1557, empowering districts, parents, and students with unparalleled access and insight into educational resources.

In a competitive bid process, TEG's platform emerged as the ideal solution to meet Florida's transparency needs. The FDOE's goal is to establish a single, accessible platform where parents and stakeholders can effortlessly view, search, and interact with educational materials and resources, ensuring comprehensive public review and engagement.

"We are honored to partner with the Florida Department of Education in this crucial initiative. Our Standards & Materials Navigator Platform is designed to empower parents, students, and educators by providing transparent access to educational resources, ensuring that every stakeholder can be actively involved in the educational process," said Hugh Norwood, Founder and CEO of TEG.

Empowering Parents and Supporting Legislation

The recently enacted legislation (HB 1557 and HB 1467) mandates greater access to curriculum and library materials, reinforcing parents' rights, student freedoms, and public accountability. The FDOE's new tool will be offered free of charge statewide, providing unprecedented transparency and access while reducing the administrative burden on school districts.

TEG's Standards & Materials Navigator: Key Features and Benefits



User-Friendly Platform : An award-winning, consistent platform for searching, displaying, reviewing, and commenting on library and instructional materials.

Standards Alignment : Easy alignment of textbook and instructional content with state academic standards such as B.E.S.T. standards in Math and Literacy.

ISBN Integration : Comprehensive display of library material content for parental review through ISBN integration.

Searchable Content : Content searchable by district and publisher-supplied Scope & Sequence.

Commenting Capability : Allows public and private comments with simultaneous alerts to districts and state staff. Platform-as-a-Service : Simplifies platform management, saving valuable time and resources for the FDOE.

Advancing Key Legislation



CS/CS/HB 1557 - Parental Rights in Education : Ensures parents can access, review, and approve curriculum before classroom delivery, providing documented compliance with HB 1557. CS/CS/HB 1467 – K-12 Education : Supports consistent, auditable review of instructional materials, helping districts comply by connecting LMS content to the statewide platform and offering digitization options for non-digital content.

"Implementing HB 1467 and HB 1557 is a significant step forward for educational reform in Florida. We are excited that TEG's Standards & Materials Navigator Platform will play a pivotal role in this process, helping to ensure that all parents have the ability to review and engage with their children's educational content," said Megan Fay, Partner at the Capital City Consulting Group in Tallahassee..

Ensuring Compliance and Reducing Costs

The Florida Curriculum Transparency Portal will also support elementary schools in meeting 1467's posting and searching requirements for library materials. With a robust, ISBN-tagged solution, every school can comply with the legislation at minimal cost, allowing parents to "opt-out" of individual texts based on local policies. This solution reduces risk, eliminates costly compliance failures, and strengthens transparency and trust between schools and parents.

About Trinity Education Group

Trinity Education Group (TEG) has been a leading provider of educational technology solutions since 2007, dedicated to improving the quality and accessibility of education for students, parents, and educators. TEG's innovative platforms and tools support curriculum transparency, instructional excellence, and educational reform.

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Little

Chief, Education Division

Trinity Education Group

[email protected]



