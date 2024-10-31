88% Of Christians Want Their Investments To Reflect Their Values, According To Survey Commissioned By Eventide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eventide survey highlights potential opportunity for advisors to serve Christian investors' desire for values-based investing.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 9-in-10 Christians (88%) who consider their faith important say they want their investments to reflect their values, but only 37% of Christians with a advisor have heard about values-based investing from their advisor. This is according to a survey conducted by Pinkston

and commissioned by

Eventide Asset Management , a Boston-based adviser seeking to provide high-performance investments that we believe create compelling value for the global common good.

The survey found that 88% of Christians would be interested in investing in a fund that is "highly ethical and seeks to do good," while 23% believe they currently invest in these types of funds. The data suggests there is a significant gap between Christian investors' desires and conversations with financial advisors, who are often the primary source of investment insight for these individuals.

"This survey identifies potential opportunities for financial advisors to deepen their relationships with Christian clients by addressing their desire for values-based investing," said Mark Wambolt, Head of Marketing and Advisor Sales at Eventide. "By incorporating values-based investing into their offerings, advisors have the opportunity to differentiate themselves, foster deeper client relationships, and potentially gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining clients across generations."

The opportunity may be amplified by the coming generational wealth transfer. According to Cerulli 1, $72.6 trillion out of the $84.4 trillion transferred through 2045 will be inherited by the younger generation.

The survey revealed that younger generations generally place a greater emphasis on aligning their investments with their values, with respondents aged 30-39 reporting an increased likelihood of investing in a values-based fund or switching financial advisors to access these types of funds.

"We are incredibly fortunate to work with over 15,000 financial advisors who are committed to creating good and pursuing beauty in our world through their work," said Robin John, Founding Member and CEO of Eventide. "This survey highlights that Christian investors desire to make a generative impact with their finances, and we see a tremendous opportunity to educate and engage them in this mission."

Interviews for this research were conducted from a sample of 1,479 U.S. adults, ages 30 and older, with a Christian faith that is somewhat–to–very important in their lives and with a minimum household income of $75,000 or $100K in investable assets.

54% of respondents indicated that they have a financial advisor. For complete survey results, see

this

link.

About Eventide

Eventide Asset Management, LLC is a Boston-based investment adviser with $6.8 billion in assets under management as of 09/30/2024, practicing "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performance investments that we believe create compelling value for the global common good.

Important Risk Information

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and expresses the views of Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide"), an investment adviser. This does not constitute investment advice nor is it a recommendation or offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. Eventide's values-based approach to investing may not produce desired results and could result in underperformance compared with other investments. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Eventide uses the trademark "Investing that makes the world rejoice®" in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

Third-party sources referenced herein have not been independently verified, nor is Eventide affiliated with any third-parties referenced, unless otherwise noted. Eventide has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of third-party information. There can be no assurances that the information is accurate or complete. The information is subject to change without notice.

Based on a survey of 1,479 respondents who self-identified as committed Christians (defined as having a Christian faith that is important in their life), ages 30+, with a minimum $100K investable assets or $75K household income. The survey was conducted by Pinkston, on behalf of Eventide, in October 2023. 54% of respondents indicated that they have a financial advisor.

1 Cerulli: Press release: Cerulli anticipates $84 trillion in wealth... Cerulli Associates. (2022).

