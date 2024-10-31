Onspire Health Marketing Partners With Freshpaint For “Privacy-First” Healthcare Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Safeguards Patient Data with Best-in-Class Healthcare Privacy Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onspire Marketing , a tech-enabled marketing firm for medical practices, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations, has announced its innovative new partnership with Freshpaint . Freshpaint, a leading health provider, helps bridge the gap between patient privacy and digital marketing by ensuring sensitive data is never shared with tools that could violate privacy laws. Through this partnership, Onspire Health Marketing and its family of companies (Practis , MedPB , HearWorks , Aesthetic Brand Marketing , and Dobies Health Marketing ) will deliver top-tier privacy-first marketing for healthcare clients who advertise digitally on third-party platforms like Google and Meta.

Onspire Health Marketing's tech-enabled marketing solutions, powered by Freshpaint technology, protect healthcare organizations from data breaches that can cost millions in fines, penalties, and reputational damage. Freshpaint's BAA-supported platform helps close security gaps across digital marketing, from online ads and performance analytics to web features like embedded maps and videos. It acts as a safeguard for patient data by filtering out protected health information before it reaches untrusted third-party platforms, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. All patient information remains private yet available to marketing teams for the insights needed to drive effective campaigns.

“Because we specialize in healthcare marketing, we understand the crucial need for privacy protections that adhere to the latest regulations,” said Brock Fay, CEO, Onspire Health Marketing.“Our partnership with Freshpaint allows us to provide our clients with cutting-edge security solutions that protect sensitive information and support high-performance marketing strategies.”

Through this partnership, Onspire Health Marketing and its family of companies have made Freshpaint's leading-edge Healthcare Privacy Platform available and affordable for healthcare organizations of all sizes, many of whom would find similar security measures cost-prohibitive on their own. Freshpaint's platform offers advanced server-side protection and ensures outgoing data is cryptographically hashed and/or encrypted. This privacy-first approach comes as regulations tighten around tracking technologies and other ever-evolving digital marketing tools – and as the industry sees an increase in medical organizations facing multimillion-dollar penalties and advertising bans for failing to properly secure patient data online.

“We are thrilled to call Onspire Health Marketing and its family of companies our partner, as they have shown an exemplary commitment to protecting their clients by ensuring the highest level of privacy-first marketing,” said Michael Malis, CEO, Freshpaint.“By combining our privacy-first approach with their digital marketing solutions, we are delivering safeguards for patients and peace of mind for providers.”

To learn more about Onspire Health Marketing, visit onspirehealthmarketing.com .

About Onspire Health Marketing

Onspire Health Marketing serves as a catalyst of change and a strategic partner igniting long-term, sustainable growth across the healthcare landscape. With deep expertise in medical specialties and practices, we provide full-service capabilities to medical and dental practices, hospitals and health systems, technology-enabled health services, medical device and diagnostics firms, payers, boards and associations, behavioral health services, and others. As collaborative thinkers who combine digital innovation, data-driven marketing strategies and transformative growth solutions, our vision extends well beyond the conventional. We drive healthier brands through the power of authenticity, trust and innovation while accelerating intelligent growth for our clients. Learn more at .

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint helps healthcare marketers unlock high-performance marketing in a privacy-first way through its Healthcare Privacy Platform. Freshpaint's privacy-first approach to data sharing allows healthcare marketers to continue to use the most advanced ads, analytics, and marketing personalization tools – without heavy engineering or long implementation times. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors Threshold, SignalFire, Intel Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit

