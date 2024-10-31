Geno's Steaks Introduces Cheesesteak Egg Rolls A New Twist On A Philly Classic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geno's Steaks launches Cheesesteak Egg Rolls at their South Philly location-crispy rolls filled with ribeye and cheese, available now for $7.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geno's Steaks, the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak institution, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its menu: Cheesesteak Egg Rolls. Beginning today, fans of Geno's can enjoy this new creation exclusively at the South Philly flagship location at the intersection of 9th and Passyunk. Each Cheesesteak Egg Roll is made with the signature thinly sliced ribeye, equivalent to half a classic cheesesteak, and melted American cheese, wrapped in a crispy, golden egg roll shell for an exciting twist on the Philly classic.

“We couldn't be more excited to introduce Cheesesteak Egg Rolls to our customers,” said Geno Vento, owner of Geno's Steaks.“It's a fun and delicious way to experience our signature flavor, and we can't wait for everyone to try them.”

The Cheesesteak Egg Rolls are available for just $7 per order, with an optional side of cheese whiz for an additional $1. Perfect for a snack or a lighter take on Geno's famous cheesesteak, the Cheesesteak Egg Rolls bring a new way to enjoy Philadelphia's iconic flavors.

About Geno's Steaks

Geno's Steaks has been serving Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteaks since 1966. Founded by Joey Vento and now operated by his son Geno, Geno's Steaks is located at the legendary intersection of 9th and Passyunk in South Philadelphia. Known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Geno's uses thinly sliced rib-eye steak, fresh rolls, and perfectly melted cheese to create an unforgettable Philly cheesesteak experience that locals and visitors alike rave about. Beyond their signature cheesesteaks, Geno's offers an array of sandwiches, including Italian hoagies, meatball subs, and roast pork, now catering to diverse dietary preferences with a new vegetarian cheesesteak option. Open year-round, Geno's Steaks is more than a dining destination-it's a celebrated Philly tradition and a gathering place for creating lasting memories. For more information or to find out about seasonal promotions, visit Geno's Steaks at 1219 South 9th Street or follow them on social media.



Lexi Witwer

WebiMax

+1 (856) 840-8337

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.