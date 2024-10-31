Amir And Pakistan PM Visit Pakistani Art Exhibition At National Museum Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, today visited the exhibition“Art and Architecture in Pakistan from the 1940s to the Present” at the National Museum of Qatar.

The is organised by the Future Art Mills Museum in partnership with the National Museum of Qatar.

His Highness the Amir and the Pakistani Prime Minister toured the exhibition, where they viewed the most prominent artworks on display, including paintings, pictures, artistic textiles, and architectural models in Pakistan since the early 1940s, which reflect the identity and stages of artistic and architectural development in Pakistan.



His Highness the Amir and the Pakistani Prime Minister were accompanied by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the delegation accompanying the Pakistani Prime Minister.

On this occasion, His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of the Pakistani Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation.