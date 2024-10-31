Vietjet And Emirates Forge Partnership To Enhance Global Connectivity
10/31/2024 9:17:31 AM
Mumbai, October 31, 2024 – Vietjet and Emirates have signed an MOU to boost connectivity, providing expanded travel options between Vietnam, Dubai, and beyond. The agreement, signed at the Vietnam-UAE Business Forum with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh present, aims to strengthen tourism and trade links between the two nations, unlocking a range of economic and commercial opportunities.
Through this partnership, Vietjet passengers gain access to Emirates' global Network via Dubai, while Emirates enhances connections across Vietjet's domestic routes through Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. This collaboration highlights Vietjet's commitment to expanding its network, offering more convenient and competitive travel options, and supporting sustainable growth.
The airline is actively expanding its flight network and international partnerships to meet passenger needs and promote sustainable development. Established in 1985, Emirates is one of the world's largest and most recognized international airlines, serving over 140 destinations across six continents.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
