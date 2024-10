Project Agencies GPJ And DARKHORSE Collaborate To Deliver Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 Days & 160 speakers exploring and defining where the is headed next, presented by the world's leading ecosystem, Binance

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPJ and DARK HORSE , two agencies within Project , an employee-owned alliance of creative agencies, will unveil Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 this week, producing the biggest ever flagship event for the world's leading ecosystem, Binance . Bringing together the brightest minds in Web3, blockchain, and decentralized finance, the industry-leading symposium will be held in Dubai's iconic Coca-Cola Arena across October 30 and 31, 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with GPJ and DARK HORSE to deliver our biggest Binance Blockchain Week to-date,” explains Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer, Binance.“Both agencies share in our vision to deliver a truly unique event that accurately reflects the transformative power of these technologies, while exploring what the future holds.”

Under the theme“momentum”, this year's event will see over 3,500 guests - both seasoned professionals and newcomers - and 160 of the most influential and dynamic leaders in the industry come together to exchange ideas through thought-provoking keynote speaker sessions, exhibitions, and immersive workshops. This is the first time the event has been held in the UAE since 2022, which further cements Dubai's reputation as a global Web3 innovation hub.

GPJ, the world's leading experiential marketing agency, and pioneering creative, brand experience, PR and social agency, DARK HORSE , are frequent collaborators within Project's roster of 16 agencies, 45 offices and 2,300 creative allies. With Binance, the agency partnership has proven experience delivering work which elevates the exchange's events and brand reputation, and ultimately deepens and expands Binance's engagement with users.

“Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 has been an incredible opportunity to build on our experience working on BBW Istanbul 2023, and launching Binance ClubHouse Dubai at TOKEN2049 earlier this year,” says Charles Robinson, Chief Growth Officer APAC at Project.“It's always exhilarating to work with Binance, who are truly charting the path for the future, and we can't wait to see attendees experience this immersive event next week.”

For the project, the agency partnership has been tasked with event production and management for not only the main event, which features 50 sponsors, 3 stages and 160 speakers, but also multiple secondary events including the media reception and Official After Party. GPJ and DARK HORSE will also manage live content production for global and local social channels, as well as an on-site studio for interviews with key speakers, leadership and media. In addition, the agency partnership has produced an extensive OOH campaign.

Binance Blockchain Week Dubai 2024 takes place over October 30 and 31, 2024. For the full schedule, tickets and more information, please visit binanceblockchainweek.com

ABOUT BINANCE:

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data, and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit:

ABOUT PROJECT:

Named in Ad Age's 2024 list of the world's top agency holding companies, Project is an employee-owned alliance of 16 diverse agencies with 2,300 employees across 42 markets. The company has a unified culture centered around ambitious ideas that challenge conventions and deliver work with meaning. Its multi-agency platform harnesses collaboration to achieve exceptional results for clients.

