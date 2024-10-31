Türkiye's tourism sector’s revenues reach USD46.9B in first 9 months

(MENAFN) Türkiye's sector has shown promising growth in 2024, with total revenues reaching USD46.9 billion in the first nine months of the year. This figure represents a year-on-year increase of 6.6 percent, highlighting the resilience of the country’s tourism industry despite global economic challenges. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported this uptick in revenue, underscoring the importance of tourism as a vital contributor to Türkiye's economy.



Between January and September, Türkiye welcomed over 48 million visitors, reflecting an 8.3 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge in tourist arrivals suggests that Türkiye remains an attractive destination for international travelers, benefiting from its rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and diverse landscapes. The increase in visitor numbers bodes well for the overall tourism sector, contributing positively to the country's economic outlook.



Despite the rise in visitor numbers, average expenditures per capita decreased slightly to USD970, which is a 1.6 percent decline from last year. This trend indicates that while more tourists are visiting Türkiye, their spending habits may be shifting, perhaps due to changing preferences or economic considerations. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for tourism operators and policymakers as they strategize to enhance the overall visitor experience and boost spending.



Focusing specifically on the third quarter of 2024, Türkiye generated USD23.2 billion in tourism revenue, which marked a 3.9 percent increase from the same quarter in the previous year. During this July to September period, approximately 23.2 million individuals visited the country, representing a 3.5 percent increase in tourist numbers. Notably, expenditures per capita during this quarter reached USD1,001, suggesting that tourists may have been more willing to spend during their visits, contributing to a more robust revenue generation for the tourism sector.

