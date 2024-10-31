Virtek And Creaform Join Forces To Drive Innovation For Next-Gen Manufacturing - AMETEK Acquires Virtek Vision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtek will continue to operate as an independent organization through AMETEK's Creaform business.

- Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtek Vision International Inc., today announced that it has been acquired by AMETEK, Inc, (NYSE: AME) as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) - a leader in advanced analytical, monitoring, testing, calibrating and display instrumentation. Virtek will continue to operate as an independent organization through AMETEK's Creaform business.

Until now, Virtek was formerly owned by private equity investor American Industrial Partners (AIP).“They've been an incredible partner, fueling our growth, driving groundbreaking innovations like our IRISTM AI Inspection Solutions, and elevating our IRISTM 3D software to new heights,” said Dietmar Wennemer, President & CEO, Virtek Vision International Inc.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Virtek Vision's long history of product excellence. The new connection with Creaform and AMETEK will positively impact the company, its customers and partners alike.

“We are excited to welcome Virtek to the AMETEK family,” said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;“Virtek is an outstanding acquisition and an excellent strategic fit with our Creaform business. Their strong technology capabilities nicely complement Creaform enabling a broader suite of automated 3D scanning and inspection capabilities supported by advanced software and algorithms.”

“Virtek and Creaform are a natural fit," explains Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform, "Both companies are innovative leaders in industrial vision and laser projection technologies, offering state-of-the-art solutions in production assistance, dimensional inspection and quality control for industrial manufacturers worldwide.”

“We remain dedicated to growth by prioritizing precision, quality, and innovation to develop advanced technology for our customers and drive success for our partners,” stated Wennemer. The partnership between Virtek and Creaform enhances technology offerings by combining cutting-edge 3D measurement with laser projection and AI-powered vision solutions.“Together, we will boost accuracy, streamline workflows, and create digital production records to support efficient, error-free manufacturing. Continuous innovation is on the horizon for early 2025-stay tuned for the exciting solutions we have in store for the industry," Wennemer continued.

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International Inc. is a global leader in 3D laser-based projection, vision positioning, and AI-powered quality inspection systems. Dedicated to engineering simplicity, Virtek accelerates labor-intensive production processes, reduces human error, and empowers customers to consistently deliver high-quality products more efficiently and cost-effectively with advanced machine vision solutions.

Headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada, for nearly four decades, Virtek has served prominent manufacturers around the world in the aerospace and aeronautical, transportation, F1, automotive, construction, industrial fabrication, and sustainable wind energy sectors. The company employs local sales and service representatives globally.

Virtek Vision International Inc., operates independently under the Creaform business, owned by AMETEK, Inc. a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. For more information, visit

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment.

AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .

