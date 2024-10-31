Hostinger Black Friday 2024 Sale Now Live: Premium & Business Hosting With Discounts Starting At $2.49/Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hostinger, a global leader in affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, has launched its much-anticipated Early Black Friday Sale, delivering unbeatable offers on hosting, free domains, and powerful tools for site performance and security. With discounts of up to 79%, Hostinger's Black Friday deals make it easier than ever for businesses, developers, and creatives to build, grow, and secure their online presence.Go to the Official Hostinger Black Friday Deals PageKey Highlights of Hostinger's Black Friday Sale:.Premium Web Hosting – Only $2.49/month (4-year term) – Perfect for growing websites, featuring Hostinger's no-code Website Builder, free domain, unlimited free SSL, and advanced WordPress tools..Business Web Hosting – Only $3.49/month (4-year term) – Built for high-performance sites, including all Premium features plus extra free months and advanced tools to boost speed and security..Exclusive Promo Code – New users can get an additional 8% off yearly plans using code BLACKFRIDAY..VPS and Game Panel Hosting – Starting at $5.99/month (2-year term) – Ideal for developers needing robust resources with high storage and directory limits..Cloud Startup – Starting at $7.59/month for a 48-month term – Managed WordPress Hosting for up to 300 websites, 200,000 visits per month, and 200GB of NVMe storage for fast, reliable access.Unmatched Features for a Seamless ExperienceHostinger's Premium and Business Web Hosting packages include a full suite of tools for beginners and professionals, including free daily and on-demand backups, a powerful WordPress vulnerabilities scanner, automatic updates, unlimited bandwidth, and a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to enhance speed and performance. Customers also receive free email and unlimited SSL certificates, ensuring secure communications and browsing experiences. Priority support is also included, helping users with any questions around the clock.Hostinger Website Builder – Hostinger's Black Friday packages include access to their no-code Website Builder, which allows users to create professional websites with ease, utilizing free pre-built templates that make starting from scratch a thing of the past.High-Performance Cloud Hosting at 70% OffThe Cloud Startup plan, which is now available at an exclusive 70% off discount, offers hosting for up to 300 websites with 200GB NVMe storage. Designed for businesses that demand powerful resources, this package also includes advanced WordPress acceleration, a dedicated IP address, and up to 2 million files and directories.Don't Miss Out – Hostinger's Black Friday Deals Are Limited!Hostinger's Black Friday sale is live, but these prices won't last. New users are encouraged to act fast and secure the best hosting plans available this season. For more information or to sign up, visit Hostinger's Early Black Friday Sale Page .About HostingerFounded in 2004, Hostinger has grown to become a global web hosting provider, serving millions of users worldwide. Hostinger offers fast, secure, and affordable web hosting solutions for businesses, developers, and individuals. With a commitment to user satisfaction and technical excellence, Hostinger has earned a reputation as the go-to choice for reliable hosting and outstanding customer support.

