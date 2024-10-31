US economy shows resilience in Q3 2024

(MENAFN) The United States showed resilience in the third quarter of the year, maintaining steady growth despite economic uncertainties. This performance was fueled by easing inflation and significant wage increases, which bolstered consumer spending, a critical factor as the nation heads into a hotly contested presidential election. With budget concerns and fiscal policies at the center of political debates, the strength of the economy in this period is likely to play a role in influencing voter sentiments in the days leading up to the election.



According to the preliminary estimates released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis within the Commerce Department, the US gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annualized rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter. This level of growth underscores the economy's ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace despite lingering global challenges and domestic pressures, highlighting the impact of consumer spending as well as other core drivers of economic activity. Economists had anticipated slightly higher growth of around 3 percent, but the figure nonetheless reflects strong underlying economic conditions.



The release of this initial GDP estimate comes at a crucial moment, just days before the American public casts their votes in the upcoming presidential election on November 5. The economic growth rate, particularly in a period characterized by inflationary pressures and significant wage adjustments, may sway voters as they weigh the economic policies of the Democratic and Republican candidates. Both parties have been emphasizing budget management and economic priorities, making the current economic figures particularly pertinent.



This election sees Vice President Kamala Harris representing the Democratic Party, while former President Donald Trump is running on the Republican ticket. As the two candidates present competing visions for the nation’s fiscal future, the recent economic data provides context to the ongoing debates on budgetary policy, inflation, and wage growth. With these figures now in the public domain, both campaigns are expected to leverage the economic report to highlight their approaches to sustaining and building upon this growth in the months and years ahead.

