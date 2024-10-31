Cold-Pressed Oil Market Trend To Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in Internet penetration and availability of smart gadgets propel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cold-pressed oil size registered $24.62 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $36.40 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.Get Sample PDF Of This Report:Health conscious consumers are adopting healthy eating practices. As a result, products that contain functional nutrients and are beneficial for the have gained wide acceptance all over the world. Cold-pressed oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and is more green and healthy. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global cold-pressed oil industry during the forecast period.Rise in awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics, increase in Internet penetration and accessibility of smart gadgets propel the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market. However, high product price and lack of awareness in underdeveloped nations restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, change in consumer preference for cost-effective mineral cosmetics product is anticipated to create innumerable opportunities in the near future.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% /purchase-optionsKey market players analyzed in the research include Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Freshmill Oils, The Health Home Economist, COFCO, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, Wilmar International, Cargill, Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Lala's Group, and Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland Company.The global cold-pressed oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. The palm oil segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapeseed oil segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.For Purchase Enquiry at:Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail modern trade units segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. However, the online retail segment is predicted to register the fastest growth of 6.6% throughout the estimated period.Based on geography, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to garner the fastest CAGR of 6.5% till 2026.Similar Reports:Textured Protein MarketProbiotics Market

