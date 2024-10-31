Norway requests from UN to rule on Israeli Gaza assistance prohibition

(MENAFN) Norway has formally requested the United Nations to assess whether Israel is in violation of international law by prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Norwegian expressed its intent to have the UN General Assembly call upon the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address the critical question of Israel's compliance with international humanitarian standards.



Norwegian Prime Jonas Gahr Støre condemned what he described as “systematic obstacles” impeding humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinian communities. He urged the ICJ to evaluate Israel's legal obligations to facilitate assistance provided by international organizations, including the UN, and other states to the Palestinian population under occupation. Støre also announced Norway's plan to introduce a resolution in the UN General Assembly aimed at reinforcing these calls.



Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide echoed Støre's concerns, emphasizing that the ban on UNRWA’s operations will have grave repercussions for millions of civilians already enduring dire conditions. He warned that such actions could further destabilize an already fragile situation in the Middle East.



Norway's backlash follows the recent decision by Israeli lawmakers, who on Monday passed two bills aimed at restricting the activities of UNRWA, the agency dedicated to supporting Palestinian refugees. Israeli officials have accused UNRWA of being complicit in promoting terrorism and hatred, asserting that it perpetuates poverty and suffering among Palestinian populations.



The Norwegian government's move to seek an ICJ ruling reflects a growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the broader implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As tensions escalate, the outcome of this initiative could have significant ramifications for humanitarian efforts and international law regarding the treatment of occupied populations. Norway's proactive stance highlights the urgent need for accountability and action in addressing humanitarian needs amidst ongoing geopolitical strife.

MENAFN31102024000045015687ID1108837587