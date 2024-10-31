(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that Ukrainian forces should be prepared to attack North Korean if they cross into Ukraine. This comment comes amidst reports from the Pentagon indicating that approximately 10,000 North Korean have arrived in Russia, with some potentially being mobilized for deployment against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region. This area is significant, as it has seen ongoing military activities involving Ukrainian troops following an incursion in August.



When pressed by the on whether Ukraine should retaliate against North Korean troops, Biden's response was clear: “If they cross into Ukraine, yes.” However, he did not specify the U.S. stance if the North Korean troops were to remain within what Washington recognizes as Russian territory.



Earlier this year, Moscow and Pyongyang entered into a bilateral treaty aimed at establishing mutual military assistance in the event of an attack by a third party. Russian President Vladimir Putin has remained ambiguous about the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, emphasizing that any actions taken under the new agreement are matters between the two nations.



The backdrop to Biden's comments includes a challenging period for Ukrainian forces, who have faced a series of setbacks on the battlefield. Military analysts have pointed out that Ukraine’s decision to send troops into the Kursk Region, rather than reinforcing units in the eastern front, may have exacerbated the situation. This strategy has raised concerns regarding the effectiveness of Ukraine's military leadership during this critical time.



Ukrainian General Dmitry Marchenko expressed serious concerns in a recent interview, stating that the frontline is "collapsing" and attributing this deterioration to poor military leadership. He further noted that the Ukrainian army is grappling with significant issues, including a shortage of munitions and the fatigue of troops engaged in prolonged combat.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to shift, the implications of North Korean military involvement and the potential for increased conflict in the region remain significant. Biden's comments signal a readiness to respond to any escalation involving North Korean forces, should they cross into Ukrainian territory, but the broader consequences of such actions are yet to be fully understood.

MENAFN31102024000045015687ID1108837534