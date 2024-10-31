Propw Kicks Off Global Tour: Highlights From Events In Malaysia, Taiwan, And Nigeria

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropW , the world's first proprietary trading specializing in trading, has embarked on a global community tour just six months after its official launch. In October, the PropW team hosted three events in collaboration with vibrant local communities in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Nigeria, marking the start of their global outreach initiative.









First Month of Events Launches Global Tour

Following their participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore in September with CoinW , PropW began their global tour on October 10 with an AMA session co-hosted by Taiwan's prominent crypto community, Crypto Hsu. The AMA featured PropW's Marketing Director, who introduced the platform as the first proprietary trading product tailored to crypto traders. He explained, "PropW was created to empower cryptocurrency traders by offering access to larger crypto markets. Many traders face high risks or lack of capital, and PropW solves these problems by providing both novice and seasoned users with opportunities to trade larger volumes, enhance their trading skills, and share profits without using their own funds. We offer up to 200,000 USDT in trading capital, and traders can earn up to 80% of the profits. Exceptional traders may even receive 90% of the profits over time."









After the successful AMA in Taiwan, the PropW team continued their tour with community events in Malaysia and Nigeria. The Malaysia event, held in Kuala Lumpur, attracted over 500 participants. Co-organized with the David Justin Blockchain Academy, the event featured a Prop Trading Hackathon. PropW's Regional Business Director, William, introduced proprietary trading and provided a detailed overview of PropW's platform, awarding top-performing traders at the event.

Focusing on Emerging Markets and Education First

Since its inception earlier this year, PropW has leveraged CoinW's resources and liquidity to provide traders with a seamless trading experience. What sets PropW apart is its seamless, all-in-one platform that allows users to take on trading challenges, participate in competitions, and withdraw earnings directly, without third-party services. With a license from Dubai's DMCC and a core team with over seven years of crypto industry experience, PropW offers a secure, compliant, and innovative trading solution











The platform is also accelerating its global expansion, particularly in emerging markets, through CoinW's extensive network of global community partners. As a pioneer in crypto proprietary trading, PropW recognizes the importance of educating and empowering experienced traders in these markets. The platform aims to collaborate with more outstanding crypto communities worldwide to further grow the prop trading ecosystem. Register now.

About PropW

PropW is the first licensed proprietary trading platform designed specifically for crypto traders. It allows traders to leverage the platform's fund, manage substantial funds, and demonstrate their trading skills through a comprehensive trading test. PropW emphasizes compliance and offers up to 80% profit commission to its users, integrating deeply into CoinW's ecosystem to support traders. Register now.

