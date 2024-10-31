Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence To Spain King On Victims Of Heavy Rains
Date
10/31/2024 7:09:08 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by floods in Spain's eastern region of Valencia.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences over fatalities, wished speedy recovery for the injured and for Spain to overcome the repercussions of this natural disaster. (end)
