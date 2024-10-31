Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence To Spain King On Victims Of Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Thursday a cable of condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by floods in Spain's eastern region of Valencia.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences over fatalities, wished speedy recovery for the and for Spain to overcome the repercussions of this natural disaster. (end)

