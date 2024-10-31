The Festival Of Lights Dazzles Dubai With Its First Week Of Spectacular Citywide Celebrations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A sparkling Diwali season kicked off in Dubai this past week, with a packed programme of exciting experiences bringing endless joy and delight to everyone

The festivities will continue until 7 November with spectacular fireworks, free-to-attend cultural experiences, vibrant Diwali markets, glittering offers, a feast of Indian delicacies, and so much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 October 2024: A specially curated, non-stop calendar of incredible festivities has officially begun in Dubai as the opening week of the highly anticipated Festival of Lights kick-started the season's most sparkling citywide celebrations. Promising unmissable Diwali experiences until 7 November , Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has brought together the entire city to offer something for everyone to enjoy - ranging from spectacular fireworks and thrilling live entertainment to free-to-attend cultural experiences, vibrant Diwali markets, glittering gold offers, a feast of Indian delicacies, and so much more.

The Festival of Lights launched with captivating fireworks across the city's best-loved destinations, where friends and families gathered to celebrate a spectacular start to the auspicious season. Residents and visitors can look forward to more mesmerising displays at Global Village on 1 and 2 November at 9 pm .

Citywide cultural fairs immersed the city in the magic of the season through stunning lights, artistic expressions, interactive experiences, and grand performances - all set against the backdrop of mesmerising Diwali dcor.

Meanwhile, thousands of shoppers flocked to citywide colourful pop-up Diwali markets this past week to pick up a treasure trove of festive finds. Many more magical Diwali retail experiences will continue at Global Village until 3 November , accompanied by vibrant Rangoli art painting, lively performances on the Main Stage, spectacular fireworks, traditional dining, and more.

Kicking off a season of enthralling live entertainment , a dynamic mix of comedy, music, dance, and theatre performances brought endless Diwali entertainment to Dubai residents and visitors across various citywide venues. Upcoming for next week is India's renowned theatre thriller ' Ashvin Gidwani's Barff ', which will head to Zabeel Theatre on 8 November .

Leading gold and jewellery brands across Dubai kick-started irresistible offers on their latest collections while unveiling mega prizes to help everyone win big throughout the Festival of Lights. Participating brands will continue to add sparkle to the season's celebrations with exciting giveaways, exclusive rewards, and free gifts at Damas, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), Dubai Shopping Malls Group, City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha , and Centrepoint .

Incredible seasonal promotions are one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of the season. This week was the perfect chance for shoppers to start saving big across Dubai's iconic malls and leading retail hotspots. Even more incredible savings are waiting to be discovered all season with BurJuman Mall, Lulu Hypermarkets, Emirates Skywards Everyday, Ecity, Jumbo , Odora Perfumes , 6thstreet , Amazon , La Marquise Jewellery, Pure Gold, Day to Day, Biba, Home Box, Nazih Cosmetics , and many more.

And that's not all. Restaurants across the city have begun pulling out all the stops for a culinary feast of authentic dishes, traditional recipes, and must-try delicacies that capture the flavours of the season. Foodies can continue to enjoy exclusive Diwali dining experiences with talabat UAE, Chutney's Restaurant , iZ , Punjab Grill , Dhaba Lane , Asha's , Kamat , Bombay Brasserie , Kinara, and several others.