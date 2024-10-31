Lewis Hamilton To Honor Ayrton Senna’S Legacy In São Paulo Grand Prix 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix will witness a touching tribute to Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will take the wheel of Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/5B.



This special event will occur on Saturday, November 2, following the qualifying session. Hamilton will drive the car that secured Senna's second world title in 1990.



The McLaren MP4/5B stands as one of the most memorable machines in Senna's illustrious career. That season, Senna clinched six victories and narrowly beat Alain Prost by seven points.



The tribute, named "Senna Sempre" (Senna Forever), will see Hamilton complete a lap around Interlagos. The Victory Theme will play as he drives, creating a poignant atmosphere.



After the lap, the car will be displayed near the pit area for fans to admire. This homage coincides with the 30th anniversary of Senna's tragic passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.







Organizers have asked fans to wear yellow or bring Senna-related items to the grandstands. This gesture aims to create a visual tribute to the beloved Brazilian driver.

A Tribute to Ayrton Senna and Racing Excellence

Hamilton has often expressed his deep admiration for Senna and Brazil. The British driver considers Senna his idol and a major inspiration in Formula 1.



In 2017, Senna's family gifted Hamilton one of Ayrton's helmets from 1987, moving him deeply. The São Paulo Grand Prix will take place from November 1-3 at the Interlagos Circuit.



The event promises to be a blend of high-speed racing and heartfelt remembrance. Tickets are still available, with prices varying based on seating options.



São Paulo's Mayor, Ricardo Nunes, announced a significant investment in the Interlagos Circuit. The city has allocated R$ 145 million ($25.89 million) for improvements.



This investment aims to enhance the venue's facilities and overall experience for fans and teams alike. The Grand Prix weekend will feature more than just racing.



A Fanzone will offer entertainment, including a performance by DJ Alok. Fans will also have opportunities to meet some of the drivers, adding to the event's appeal.



As the racing world prepares for this emotional weekend, the spirit of Ayrton Senna will undoubtedly be felt throughout Interlagos. Hamilton's tribute lap will serve as a powerful reminder of Senna's enduring legacy in Formula 1 and beyond.

