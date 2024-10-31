Venezuelan Parliament Seeks To Declare Lula’S Special Advisor ‘Persona Non Grata’

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, October 30, Jorge Rodríguez, the President of Venezuela's Parliament, announced plans to request that Celso Amorim, special advisor to Brazil's presidency, be declared "persona non grata".



Rodríguez accused Amorim of acting as a tool for U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during Venezuela's presidential on July 28.



Rodríguez claimed that Amorim participated in the election process on behalf of Sullivan. He alleged that Amorim's presence aimed to disrupt the normal proceedings.



Officially, Nicolás Maduro won the election, but Brazil has refused to recognize the result. The Brazilian government insists on the release of detailed electoral records before taking a stance on the outcome.



Rodríguez further alleged that Amorim behaved more like a representative of the U.S. government than as an envoy for Brazil under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.







He criticized Amorim's involvement, stating:“If your position is non-interference in our affairs, I respectfully ask you to reconsider your conduct.”



This statement came after Amorim questioned the transparency of the Venezuelan electoral process. He had previously stated that Brazil does not recognize the official election results, citing concerns over irregularities.

Tensions Escalate Amid Election Disputes

Amorim defended his stance by reiterating Brazil's commitment to democratic principles, non-intervention, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. He emphasized that Brazil requires a detailed breakdown of the election results before acknowledging any outcome.



Venezuela's largest opposition coalition challenged the election's legitimacy, labeling it "fraudulent." They published 83.5% of electoral records as evidence to support their claim that their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won.



Brazil-Venezuela relations have sharply deteriorated since the disputed election. Beyond refusing to recognize the official results, Brazil recently blocked Venezuela's entry into the BRICS bloc.



The international community has largely supported calls for transparency in Venezuela 's electoral process, demanding clear evidence before accepting any candidate's victory.



This diplomatic strain highlights broader regional tensions and reflects growing skepticism over Venezuela's political landscape.



As both sides dig in their heels, it remains uncertain how these escalating tensions will impact future relations between Brazil and Venezuela.

