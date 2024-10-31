Patient Positioning Systems Market To Hit USD 2.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient positioning systems is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging.

Patient Positioning Systems size is projected to be worth USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2032. Growing integration with 3D imaging technologies to enhance the accuracy of patient alignment during complex procedures, including radiation therapy and orthopedic surgeries.

For example, in January 2023, researchers from Paracelsus Medical University in Germany revealed that 3D cameras offer meaningful guidance to aid patient positioning and dose reduction.

Of late, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on meeting the stringent regulatory standards related to patient safety and product quality. This focus is driving innovations in materials and designs that meet healthcare requirements. The rising efforts towards developing cost-effective patient positioning systems to cater to budget constraints in healthcare facilities, especially in emerging markets will also add to the product demand.

Accessories segment to gain traction

The accessories product segment in the patient positioning systems market is likely to register notable progression by 2032. Accessories offer more precise, patient-specific positioning based on an individual's anatomy, medical condition, or procedure requirements. This customization is especially important in fields like rehabilitation, surgery, and radiology, where the correct positioning can directly impact treatment outcomes. With the rising number of elderly patients and people suffering from chronic conditions requiring long-term care, the demand for accessories will further rise to improve comfort and ease during prolonged stays in beds or chairs.

Rising usage in rehabilitation

Patient positioning systems market from the rehabilitation application segment is poised to witness a considerable CAGR up to 2032. The expansion can be attributed to their assistance in positioning patients in ways that maximize the effectiveness of physical therapy exercises as well as facilitating movement in patients recovering from strokes, injuries, or surgeries. These systems are used with electrical stimulation, ultrasound therapy, and rehabilitation modalities to improve treatment outcomes. Increasing utilization to support posture correction during recovery, particularly for those with balance or coordination issues while helping patients regain independence in daily activities.

Asia Pacific to offer lucrative development opportunities

APAC patient positioning systems market size will account for a considerable revenue share by 2032 led by increased healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development mainly in China, India, and Japan. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the adoption of patient positioning systems that facilitate precise positioning during procedures. The continuous integration of advanced technologies like robotics and AI to enhance precision and efficiency in patient positioning.

Patient Positioning Systems Market Participants

Some of the prominent patient positioning systems industry players are Baxter International Inc., CQ Medical, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Getinge AB, Guangzhou Renfu Medical Equipment Co, Ltd, Medline Industries, LP., Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd., ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Smith & Nephew PLC, STERIS plc, and Stryker Corporation.

These companies are engaging in innovations and partnership initiatives to proliferate their offerings. For instance, in June 2023, Baxter International Inc. launched its new Hillrom Progressa+ bed in the U.S. for the ICU, with features that turn it easier for nurses to care for patients and supporting patient recovery.

