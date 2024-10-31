(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermediate Capital Group plc

Holding(s) in Company (Correction)

On 21 October 2024, it was announced that & Co. had notified Intermediate Capital Group plc ( the "Company" ) that its holding had fallen below the minimum threshold for notification.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsequently notified the Company on 30 October 2024 that the last notification it provided to the Company was incorrect and that its holding had not fallen below the minimum threshold for notification.

Accordingly, the TR1 notification published on 21 October 2024 should be disregarded and shareholders should instead refer to the TR1 notification published on 20 August 2024.

Contacts

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020