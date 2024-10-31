عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB Utenos Trikotažas Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024


10/31/2024 6:02:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Although sales in the third quarter of 2024 remain low, there has been a moderate increase in orders and production volumes since the end of the quarter. Currently, AB Utenos trikotažas is operating at full capacity, while due to high production utilisation, part of production is subcontracted. Once the restructuring plan has been approved by the Panevėžys Regional Court, its implementation has been started.

Attachments

  • Confirmation_responsible_persons
  • 2024 IIIH Interim report_EN

MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837187


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search