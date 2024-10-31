AB Utenos Trikotažas Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Although sales in the third quarter of 2024 remain low, there has been a moderate increase in orders and production volumes since the end of the quarter. Currently, AB Utenos trikotažas is operating at full capacity, while due to high production utilisation, part of production is subcontracted. Once the restructuring plan has been approved by the Panevėžys Regional Court, its implementation has been started.

