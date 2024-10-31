Threat landscape of cyber disinformation rapidly evolves

(MENAFN) With the U.S. presidential election scheduled for November 5, the threat landscape of disinformation has rapidly evolved. AI-powered campaigns are increasingly targeting large segments of the American populace across various platforms, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.



A recent seminar organized by the New York University Institute in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy, explored the implications of artificial intelligence on election integrity. The discussions revealed that disinformation campaigns have become more advanced and targeted, complicating efforts by authorities to monitor and mitigate their effects.



During an interview with Alhurra TV at the seminar, American cyberpsychologist Mayra Ruiz McPherson highlighted a significant challenge this election cycle: changes in content management policies. The move towards less censorship aimed at fostering freedom of expression has complicated the landscape compared to past elections. McPherson pointed out that many social media platforms have scaled back their content monitoring teams, marking a notable shift from previous electoral cycles.



Research presented by Stanford University during the symposium indicated that around 90 percent of U.S. voters now turn to social media as their main source of political information, making them increasingly susceptible to external cyber influences. This reliance raises concerns about how disinformation can shape public opinion and affect voter behavior.



Furthermore, recent U.S. intelligence assessments have shown that foreign interference in elections has dramatically transformed since 2016. In that election, Russian operatives employed inflammatory online posts, often riddled with errors, to create division among American citizens. Today, however, such foreign interference is far more sophisticated and systematic, complicating efforts to identify or counteract these actions effectively.



As the election approaches, the convergence of artificial intelligence and disinformation represents a significant hurdle, heightening fears about the health of democratic processes in the United States. The need for effective strategies to combat these emerging threats has become increasingly urgent.

