Emily Gray's 'Paper Wings' Takes The #1 Spot On Music's Most Influential Platform For Indie Artists

- Emily GrayIPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music , music's leading international indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Paper Wings' by Emily Gray is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Emily Gray is a British alternative songwriter based in Catalonia, Spain. Having been heavily influenced by '00s and '10s pop, punk and emo music growing up, Emily's sound fuses elements of folk, pop and alternative music, resulting in an emotional mish-mash of belting vocals, layered harmonies and introspective lyrics.'Paper Wings' came about as a lyrical response to the song 'Creep' by Radiohead, which had always resonated with Emily every time she played it live. It's so easy to fall into the trap of idolizing people who appear to be 'perfect', to the point where you barely even feel human in comparison. 'Paper Wings' turns this idea on its head and explores how it feels to be wrestled up onto a pedestal and painted as an 'angel', even though you're just as human as everyone else. This track is also the first of Emily's upcoming album, which is being released as a waterfall over the coming year.“It's actually unbelievable to see my little song all the way up there at the top of the aBreak58,” said Emily Gray.“It means so much to see my music resonate with so many people, and this is such a wonderful opportunity to get my music out there. Music offers me an outlet for my difficult emotions in a way nothing else in life can, and I just hope that by talking about complicated issues through song, I can help others who are struggling to feel less alone.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Emily Gray defines what it means to be authentic,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“As with some of the biggest storytellers in music, Emily captivates the audience with her relatable lyrics and melodies that appeal to the masses. Jay Stevens and I felt 'Paper Wings' would catch on big and we're thrilled with how it has resonated with fans all over the world. Our entire team looks forward to Emily's upcoming LP in '25.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at / .

