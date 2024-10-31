Ukraine's Air Defense Intercepts All Russian Drones Heading Toward Kyiv
10/31/2024 5:11:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense and electronic warfare units neutralized all Russian kamikaze drones that targeted Kyiv overnight Thursday.
That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"It's the 20th attack on Kyiv in October! As during the previous raids, Russia's armed forces employed unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones were heading toward Kyiv in waves, from different directions. The air raid alert in the capital went off twice during this night and lasted two and a half hours in total," the statement reads.
According to Serhiy Popko, the administration chief, all Russian drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized by air defense and e-warfare units.
As a result of the drone attack, the debris caused a fire in an open area within the Podil district. Windows in two two-storey residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged.
"Tentatively, a high-voltage power line was affected. No casualties were reported," Popko added.
