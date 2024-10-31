Lars Moesgaard Is Leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

Lars Moesgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board

Lars Moesgaard is leaving his position as Head of Retail and member of the Executive Board of Nykredit as a result of reorganisation.

Tonny Thierry Andersen, Group Managing Director, says:

"In recent years, Nykredit Bank has welcomed many new customers who opt for the attractive value propositions a customer-owned bank can offer. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lars Moesgaard for his contribution to the Bank's development, and I wish Lars all the best in the future."

Nykredit Bank's Executive Board will subsequently consist of Dan Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Attachment

Lars Moesgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board