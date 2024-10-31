Media City Qatar Partners With Qatar Leadership Centre For LIF 2024 As 'Media Partner'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar has partnered with Qatar Leadership Centre for the inaugural Leadership Innovation Forum 2024 (LIF), which took place yesterday, at the St. Regis Doha.

Organised by Qatar Leadership Centre under the patronage of its Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani, LIF brought together global thought leaders and innovators to explore the theme,“Leadership Innovation in the Digital Age.” This partnership highlighted Media City Qatar's commitment to supporting groundbreaking events that drive forward leadership and innovation in the region.

The Leadership Innovation Forum 2024 brought together experts in leadership and innovation from around the world, including members of the Qatar Leadership Centre's alumni, to explore leadership needs in the digital age, with a focus on AI advancements. Featuring 17 speakers from Qatar, the Middle East, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the event provided innovative insights through keynote speeches and panel discussions, offering forward-thinking strategies for leadership in rapidly evolving societies.

Through its collaboration with Qatar Leadership Centre, Media City Qatar is poised to elevate conversations around leadership innovation and talent development. At the forum, Media City Qatar played a pivotal role in driving media engagement, facilitating high-profile interviews, and ensuring extensive press coverage to amplify the event's impact. This partnership further reinforced Media City Qatar's mission to position the country as a global leader in media and technology, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, commented on their role as the Media Partner, saying,“Our involvement in the inaugural LIF, in collaboration with Qatar Leadership Centre, was about shaping what's 'next' in Qatar's creative and business landscape. By supporting this transformative forum, we are driving forward the future of leadership in the digital age and creating an environment where innovation and talent can thrive.”

Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali, General Manager at Qatar Leadership Centre, added:“Our partnership with Media City Qatar reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovation and progress in Qatar. Through this collaboration, we are working towards establishing Qatar as a hub for forward-thinking leadership, while shaping the future of the digital age.”

As part of Media City Qatar's long-term strategic mission, its involvement in LIF 2024 marked a key step in reinforcing Qatar's growing influence on the global stage. Media City Qatar continues to foster a forward-thinking ecosystem that drives collaboration, innovation, and economic growth, supporting its mission to position Qatar as a leader in media and technology.