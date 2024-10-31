Birla Principal, The Peninsula Officials Discuss Issues Related To Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Principal of Birla Public School Dr. Anand R. Nair recently visited The Peninsula and met with Managing Editor Mohammed Osman Ali and Head of the Local News section Irfan Bukhari to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two entities. The meeting focused on promoting newspaper reading habits among students, encouraging contributions from school staff, and highlighting the achievements of one of the country's leading educational institutions. The Peninsula believes that reaching out to the younger generation through schools is an ideal way to foster reading habits and raise awareness among youth.

The meeting was also attended by The Peninsula Advertising Supervisor Muhammad Shammas. They further discussed ways to strengthen students' skills across various fields of knowledge and to inspire teachers to utilize their talents and writing skills.

Key issues in education, management, and broader challenges facing schools were also covered in the discussion.

