INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim Unaudited Information For 9 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For 9 months of 2024, the unaudited consolidated net of the INVL Baltic (hereinafter – the Company ) group was EUR 1.02 million, revenue was EUR 3.05 million (for 9 months of 2023 consolidated net profit was EUR 0.46 million, revenue was EUR 2.65 million). The unaudited net profit of Company itself amounted to EUR 1.02 million for 9 months of 2024 and EUR 0.46 million for 9 months of 2023.

Additional information:

The real estate company INVL Baltic Real Estate had a consolidated net profit of EUR 1.02 million in the first three quarters of this year, 2.2 times more than in the same period last year when the net profit was EUR 0.46 million.

“The company continues to maintain very high occupancy at the commercial properties it owns and to successfully grow operating income. Moreover, in October we signed an agreement on the sale of a 12,800-square-metre warehouse building in Latvia. The transaction will have a positive impact of EUR 1.6 million on the company's operating results. That will be reflected in the results for the last quarter of the year when the deal is completed,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The company's consolidated equity at the end of September 2024 was EUR 23.81 million. Equity per share was EUR 2.95 and increased by 5.92 percent year-on-year, taking into account the influence of dividends that were paid.

The value of INVL Baltic Real Estate's investment properties grew 9,2% from a year earlier to EUR 45.59 million at the end of September this year.

Consolidated revenue in January-September 2024 increased 15.2% from the same period last year to EUR 3.05 million, with rent income from own properties up 18.8% to EUR 1.92 million. The company's consolidated net operating income from its properties was EUR 2.16 million and was 23% more than in January-September 2023.

Net operating income for INVL Baltic Real Estate's largest portfolio property – the office building at Palangos St. 4 in the Vilnius Old Town with the Talent Garden Vilnius coworking space which the company operates – grew by 14.3% in nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to EUR 1.27 million. The rent revenue of the Žygis Business Centre which the company owns at Žygio St. 97 in Vilnius grew 11.5% in the period of comparison to EUR 0.3 million.

The occupancy levels for the building at Palangos St. 4 and the Žygis Business Centre at the end of September were 90% and 100%, respectively.

Reconstruction works continue

According Vytautas Bakšinskas, INVL Baltic Real Estate continues intensive work on its investment properties to ensure growth in their value.

“During the last quarter, we continued reconstruction work on the building at Vilniaus St. 37, which we plan to finish this year. Together with the design firm Viltekta, renovation design work also continued, and is rapidly nearing completion, for the buildings at Palangos St. 4 in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital. And a permit obtained in late August for major renovation work on the Pramogų Bankas building allows the planned remodelling and re-purposing of that property,” the real estate fund manager says.

In early October this year, INVL Baltic Real Estate signed an agreement on the sale of EUR 7.45 million worth of property in Latvia to the company Bohnenkamp. Completion of the deal is planned by December 2024.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 55-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company's properties had occupancies of 85 % to 100 % at the end of September 2024.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 32,100 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of September 2024 was EUR 45.59 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-ended investment company which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.5 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ...

Attachment

BRE_factsheet_2024 3Q