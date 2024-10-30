National Centre For Human Rights Participates In Dialogue On Business, Human Rights In Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The National Centre for Human Rights, represented by Commissioner for Nidal Maqableh, participated in the opening dialogue on Business and Human Rights held in Doha, Qatar, on October 28 and 29.

The event, organised by the Arab for National Human Rights Institutions, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, and various UN entities, gathered representatives from human rights organisations, institutions, and businesses across the Arab world.

Alongside international experts, attendees engaged in meaningful discussions about the vital intersection of business and human rights, and the challenges companies face in complying with human rights obligations and their effects on local communities.

Maqableh emphasised national human rights institutions' responsibility to raise awareness and implement training programmes on corporate responsibility standards related to human rights.

He also highlighted the importance of a rights-based approach focused on equality and non-discrimination, encouraging empowerment and participation from all stakeholders in corporate activities.

Participants stressed the importance of adhering to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights as a fundamental framework to reduce violations and promote responsible practices among companies in the region.

This regional dialogue is a vital platform for sharing experiences and fostering Arab cooperation on human rights. It helps develop practical solutions to common challenges, enhancing individual rights protection and promoting sustainable, responsible practices among companies in their communities.