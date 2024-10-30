Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Discuss Means Of Boosting Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Finance Nora Al-Fassam held talks on Wednesday with Saudi counterpart Mohammad Al-Jadaan on boosting cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting was held on the fringes of the 8th edition of the Future Initiative (FII) Conference, scheduled in Riyadh on October 29-30.

The two sides discussed forecast global economic conditions namely with respect of growth and sustainable development. They also examined joint task plans for the near future.

Separately, minister Al-Fassam held talks with the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deema Al-Yahya on coordinating efforts for boosting the digital transformation.

Al-Fassam, also the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, held the meeting during her participation in the 8th edition of the FII convention.

The talks touched on efforts for enhancing the digital transformation and employing technology for attaining sustainable economy. (end)

