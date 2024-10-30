NIXI Unveils New Office And Launches Initiatives To Strengthen India's Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th October 2024 - The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) today celebrated the grand inauguration of its new office at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. Presiding over the event, Chief Guest, Sh. S Krishnan, IAS - Secretary, of and Information (MeitY), Govt. of India, and Chairman of NIXI, emphasized the growing importance of trusted connectivity in today's digital landscape. "NIXI's role in providing trusted connectivity is more essential than ever, both for India and the global community. Their recent innovations highlight significant potential for expanding their services. I commend their positive steps to make .in domain names more affordable, accessible, and appealing," said Sh. S Krishnan.



The event was graced by distinguished guests, which included Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS - Additional Secretary, MeitY; Shri Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, MeitY; and Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, marking a significant step in NIXI's efforts to strengthen India's internet infrastructure and foster digital growth.



As part of the event, Secretary MeitY unveiled a few initiatives undertaken by NIXI, i.e. a Festive Offer for .in Accredited Registrars, aimed at accelerating the adoption of the .in domain across the users. The ceremony featured the launch of NIXI's CSR Impact Assessment Report for FY 23-24, highlighting the organization's achievements in the realm of CSR. The report showcased NIXI's work in promoting digital literacy, expanding internet accessibility, and contributing to community development. It also outlined future goals, reaffirming NIXI's commitment to supporting India's digital economy and social empowerment initiatives.



The event was also marked by the signing of a strategic agreement with M/s Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for the implementation of NIXI SSL Certificate Authority (SSL CA). This partnership will enhance internet security across India by providing trusted SSL certification services, ensuring safe online transactions and bolstering user trust.



The inauguration of NIXI's new office underscores the organization's dedication to expanding India's digital infrastructure, fostering secure and accessible internet services, and reinforcing its leadership in internet governance.





About NIXI



Set up on 19th June 2003, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit (Section 8) company under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. It is tasked with increasing internet penetration and adoption in India by facilitating various infrastructure aspects to enable the internet ecosystem to be managed and used by the masses. The four services under NIXI include: Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) for building Internet Exchange Points, .IN Registry for building the .in domain digital identity, IRINN for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses adoption.

