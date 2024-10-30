Svarmony Launches Early Access Program For AR-Based VPS Navigation System At AWE Europe

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wien (forpressrelease ) October 30, 2024 - aryve's VPS leverages standard E57 files for 3D indoor mapping, allowing for seamless integration of existing building scans into the system. These files ensure precise positioning and localization within complex indoor environments, providing an ideal solution for spaces where traditional fails to function. Participants can easily upload their own building scans, which are transforms into real-time, interactive navigation systems, offering visitors enhanced, intuitive guidance and AR experiences.



"aryve's VPS system delivers a revolutionary approach to indoor navigation, using AR to create accurate, immersive, and engaging experiences. By using standard E57 files, businesses can integrate existing spatial data effortlessly", said Arne Scho?nleben, CEO at svarmony Technologies GmbH. "Through our Early Access Program, we are giving organizations a chance to experience the benefits of this advanced technology firsthand."



In addition to advanced navigation features, aryve includes a powerful Content Management System (CMS) that gives businesses full control over the customer experience. With the CMS, participants can adjust and customize their own customer journey by adding AR content that enriches the real world. Businesses can insert interactive wayfinding signs, product information, special promotions, or custom AR experiences tailored to their specific needs, enhancing visitor engagement and satisfaction.



Whether it's guiding shoppers through a mall, helping passengers navigate airports, or enhancing exhibitions in a museum, the aryve system offers a comprehensive solution to create more immersive, personalized experiences for visitors. The ability to place AR content throughout the venue makes it possible to deliver valuable, context-aware information that transforms how people interact with their surroundings.



Who Should Apply?



The aryve Early Access Program is open to:



. Venues: Shopping malls, event spaces, stadiums, etc.

. Retailers: Enhance customer experience and streamline store navigation - Airports: Improve passenger flow and wayfinding

. Museums: Guide visitors through exhibitions with enriched AR content

. Large Buildings: Corporate offices, universities, hospitals, and more

. Vendors of those industries



Early Access participants will have access to:



. The aryve VPS navigation system

. The ability to upload and test E57 map files

. A user-friendly CMS for managing map data and placing custom AR content - Full support from the svarmony team for setup and configuration



Limited Seats Available – Apply Now



Seats in the Early Access Program are limited, so we encourage interested organizations to apply quickly to secure their spot. This is a unique opportunity to explore the full capabilities of AR navigation with VPS and see how it can revolutionize visitor engagement in your space.



To apply and learn more, visit:



About svarmony:



svarmony is one of the leading global providers of borderless XR experiences. As a pioneer in the field, the company based in Berlin, Munich, Vienna and San Francisco covers the entire range of immersive technology applications and services from their conception to their roll-out. In addition to innovative in-house product research and development for unique brand experiences, svarmony offers comprehensive, individual and scalable XR solutions such as the AR-based navigation system aryve, a product visualizer featuring individual avatar application. The client portfolio of svarmony includes globally leading brands such as Carl Zeiss, DBS, MAN, Porsche, Vodafone, and Vorwerk.



Contact:



svarmony Technologies GmbH

Ungargasse 64-66

1030 Wien / Austria

Carsten Szameitat / CRO

Phone: +43 1 33 60 000 – 00

E: ... /





###

Company :-svarmony Technologies GmbH

User :- Carsten Szameitat

Email :-...

Phone :-+4313360000

Url :-